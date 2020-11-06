Steve Johnson from Cleveland Fire Brigade tells ITV News that violence towards emergency service workers is "very difficult and disappointing".

Emergency services across the North East have confirmed that their workers were attacked with fireworks and other missiles on Bonfire Night.

Cleveland Police said it was dealing with a large crowd of young people throwing fireworks at crews on Thursday (5 November) night.

Steve Johnson, from Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We had double the number of calls that we had last year, we were expecting that because of the cancelled events and restrictions due to the pandemic.

"We had two vehicles that were subject to attacks, one with fireworks and the second one with bricks and stones."

After taking over 450 calls on an "incredibly busy" night, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service also reported attacks by "a small minority of mindless individuals".

In a statement, the service said:

"Firefighter safety as well as the safety of communities is often a challenge at this time of year and this year was no different. Thank you to those who enjoyed celebrations safely and responsibly, however our crews were subject to attacks by a small minority of mindless individuals. Fortunately these did not result in any injuries to our firefighters.

We urge everyone to continue to do their bit, please don’t take risks with bonfires or fireworks which could put additional pressure on our firefighters and other emergency services and stay safe."