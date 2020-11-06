Police investigating a suspected sexual assault in Sunderland are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Officers were called to King Henry Court at 1pm on November 3.

A woman had been found unresponsive by a member of the public outside.

Enquiries are ongoing but police say they believe she has been the victim of a sexual assault.The woman was not seriously injured physically but police say she is "very shaken" and is being supported by specialist officers.

Today, we are appealing for your help and are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on Tuesday morning and up to lunchtime to come forward. Equally, if you have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the King Henry Court area in recent days, either hanging around on foot or in a vehicle, we want to hear from you. Northumbria Police