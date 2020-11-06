"Ruthless robbers" jailed after attack on man in Sunderland

Two "ruthless robbers" who attacked a man as he walked home following a night out have been jailed.

James Donohoe and Graeme Chappell followed their victim as he walked home from Sunderland city centre in the early hours of December 29 last year.

The 32-year-old victim was then hit over the head with a bottle before the men stole his mobile phone, money and a vape. He was left in the street with cuts to his head and bruises.

Donohoe and Chappell’s attack was captured on CCTV and the pair were seen walking from the scene shortly after.

Both men are now beginning a custodial term after being convicted of robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Newcastle Crown Court. Donohoe also admitted a further charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

On November 2 both men were sentenced to six-and-a-half years in jail.

This was a callous and pre-meditated attack as the pair saw their victim near a nightclub and then proceeded to follow him home. Knowing he was defenceless and outnumbered, they then hit him over the head with a glass bottle before raining down kicks and punches upon him... Their behaviour is absolutely inexcusable and violent crimes such as this will not be tolerated in this city. Detective Constable Leigh Booth

Donohoe, 31, of Ennerdale, Washington, and Chappell, 41, of High Street, Sunderland, both refused to cooperate with police in interview.

However, with the "weight of evidence against them overwhelming, both admitted their role in the offence in court and were subsequently jailed", said police.

In a statement, the victim said: “This incident has caused me anxiety and I no longer walk home in the dark on a night.

“Nobody has the right to do this to me.”