Virtual remembrance services taking place in the Tyne Tees region

Due to the restrictions currently imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Remembrance Day services will very different this year, with only very small services to be held in person. Most services are moving online. Below is a guide, by council area:

Darlington - a video of the small event taking place will be made available on the council Facebook page, accessible here

Durham - services will be live streamed here. Six landmarks will also be lit up in the lead up to 11 November.

Gateshead - a special video will be filmed and posted here. The Gateshead Millennium Bridge will be illuminated in red on both Sunday 8 November and Wednesday 11 November.

Hartlepool - an online book of remembrance is available here.

Middlesbrough - will live stream a service on their Facebook page this Sunday, November 8 from 10.50am, with the service due to start at 11am. The page is accessible here.

Newcastle - a service of remembrance will be broadcast on social media, with more details here.

North Tyneside - are posting a series of remembrance videos on their social media channels, which can be viewed here

Northumberland - hosting a virtual service accessible here and on the council's social media channels.

North Yorkshire - hosting a virtual remembrance service involving school children from across the county, accessible here

Redcar & Cleveland - a ceremony at Redcar Cenotaph will be live streamed on their Facebook page at 11am on Sunday 8 November for anyone to tune in and remember in silence.

South Tyneside - special local tributes to be streamed on the Council’s social media channels, at 11am, this Sunday (8 November) and on Armistice Day – Wednesday 11 November. More information is available here.

Stockton-on-Tees - check for updates on the council website here

Sunderland - has created a series of short films for remembrance. On Sunday 8 November the Remembrance service will be streamed online from 10.45am. More information available here.