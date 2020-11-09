Durham Cathedral has been awarded a £1.9 million funding to help with its Covid recovery after the pandemic forced its closure.

The money is from the government’s Cultural Recovery Fund (CRF) and is administered by the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) and Historic England.

It's part of a £1.57 billion rescue package to "safeguard cultural and heritage organisations across the UK from the economic impact of COVID-19", the Government said.

This year has been challenging for so many, and we are grateful to the Government and the National Lottery Heritage Fund for their support and investment in the cultural sector. The Very Reverend, Dean of Durham, Andrew Tremlett

This award comes three months after the cathedral received initial funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) to cover urgent costs, including emergency repairs to the building itself.

The funding will go towards protecting the cathedral’s historic buildings, which accrue significant operating costs even during periods of closure. This includes insurances, environmental monitoring, fire alarms, CCTV, and security. It will also be used to cover additional cleaning costs and equipment, such as PPE, hand sanitizer and signage. Durham Cathedral

