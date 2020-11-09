Four hospitalised after North East road collision

Four people were hospitalised today following a road collision in Easington Lane.

The crash involved two cars - a Vauxhall Insignia and Lexus, which were both black - and took place just after 8.20am on High Street at the junction with Brick Garth.

The driver of the Lexus and three occupants of the Insignia were taken to hospital with "non-life threatening injuries".

The road was closed for more than three hours as a clear-up operation took place.

Northumbria Police have asked witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said it was likely those in hospital would make a full recovery and thanks local people for their patience during the clean-up.

He added:

We are committed to finding out the circumstances surrounding this collision and officers are carrying out a range of enquiries into the moments that immediately preceded the incident. It is strongly believed that a fourth occupant of the Insignia left the scene prior to police attending. We are interested in this male coming forward to speak to us. Sgt Matt Sykes, Northumbria Police

Officers are also interested in talking to anyone travelling through the area who may have seen the crash happen as well as those with dashcam footage which may be relevant.

Anyone with information can contact officers on 101 quoting log 129 091120.