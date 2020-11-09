Global online audience of 250k for Fenwick Christmas window unveiling

More than a quarter of a million people saw the unveiling of the famous Fenwick Christmas window display online.

For the first time in 45 years, families were not able to gather on Northumberland Street in Newcastle for the Geordie tradition.

The street was cordoned off to allow for a Facebook live broadcast that attracted more than 250,000 audience members across the globe. Viewers tuned in from as far afield as Australia, USA, Thailand, UAE, Canada and across Europe.

One Newcastle-born fan logged on from the Netherlands.

So glad we get to experience a childhood, Christmas tradition from The Netherlands. Jared Crawley

This year’s window theme ‘A Wind in the Willows Story’ is a festively reimagined display of the popular and beloved classic children’s story, The Wind in the Willows written by Kenneth Grahame.

We’re asking everyone to please continue to follow the latest guidelines and not to make a special trip to see the window while the current guidelines remain in place. The window will be in place throughout the festive season and into January so there is plenty of time for people to see it safely over in the coming weeks. Kieran McBride, Fenwick Newcastle Store Directo

Extra safety measures have been put in place on Northumberland Street for the duration of the Christmas period.