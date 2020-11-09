Our region's police forces back week of action on knife crime

Police forces in our region have given their backing to a national campaign to tackle knife crime, Operation Sceptre.

Northumbria Police has announced that, from today, its officers will carry out a range of targeted activities, including extra patrols, pursuing "known offenders" and tackling the illegal importation and distribution of weapons and educating youngsters about the dangers.

Durham Constabulary, Cleveland Police and North Yorkshire police have also announced they will be working to support the operation.

Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison, from Northumbria Police, said:

Knife crime and serious violence has absolutely no place in our communities and we are committed to making sure the streets we live and work continue to be as safe as they can be. Thankfully, the North East sees lower levels of knife crime than comparative areas of the country but we can’t be complacent, any incident is still one too many. ACC Neil Hutchinson, Northumbria Police

We will always work to educate individuals around the dangers of knife crime, and my Violence Reduction Unit will be working directly with schools and colleges this week to do so. However, where individuals fail to engage with our support and put the lives of others at risk, full enforcement will be taken. Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

Anyone with concerns about knife crime can contact their local police force by calling 101.