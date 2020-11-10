Heating company in Northallerton fined in connection to death of employee

A heating company in Northallerton has been ordered to pay £160,000 over seven years plus £36,315 in costs in relation to the death of 24-year-old employee, Luke Crocher.

On the 5 April 2018, Luke was working for The Northallerton Heating Centre at a property in Bishop Monkton, when he fell approximately 30 feet from the roof of the house on to the rear patio, sustaining serious head injuries. He was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary, but died later that day due to the injuries he sustained in the fall.

Acting as a representative of the business, one of the partners, 59-year-old Mark Anthony Flintoft of Northallerton, appeared Leeds Crown Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of corporate manslaughter.

The court heard that The Northallerton Heating Centre had failed to ensure that suitable and sufficient measures had been taken to prevent Luke from falling and had failed to ensure the work was properly planned, supervised and carried out safely. The business had also failed to ensure Luke received the appropriate instruction to keep him safe, that he was correctly supervised and working in line with the relevant working at height regulations.

Speaking about the result at court today and the investigation, senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jim Glass said:

“This is such a tragic case which was completely preventable.

“Luke was carrying out a day’s work, from which he should have been able to return safely to his family who have been left utterly heartbroken by his death. The Northallerton Heating Centre failed to ensured his safety at work and did not take all the relevant steps to make sure he was never able to fall from such a height.

“I hope this case is a timely reminder to all employers that the health and safety of their staff is their responsibility and is paramount. North Yorkshire Police take all reports of this nature incredibly seriously and any breach of health and safety regulations which risk serious injury or death will be investigated thoroughly. I’d like to thank colleagues at the Health and Safety Executive and Crown Prosecution Service for their support during this very detailed investigation.

“While I realise the result today does not ease any of the pain Luke’s family have experienced since his death, I hope it provides them with a sense of closure and helps them move on to more positive times.”