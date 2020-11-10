An application is being made to the Government to build a footbridge, that would connect Sunderland city centre to the Stadium of Light.It would connect the former Vaux Brewery site to the south of the river with Sheepfolds to the north. The Sunderland City Council Cabinet will meet on Tuesday and are set to agree to make the bid to Government, and - assuming legal permissions are granted - they can then progress with detailed design work for the crossing before seeking local planning consent. The bridge is part of a bigger plan, released in October, and sets out how Riverside Sunderland – comprising the former Vaux site, Farringdon Row, Galleys Gill, High Street West and Sheepfolds - will transform over the coming decade. A programme for delivering the bridge was set out in the Masterplan, with the bridge expected to be completed by 2023. The plans for the bridge have been welcomed by SAFC captain, Max Power, as well as club legend Jimmy Montgomery.

The bridge would be of a similar height to the Wearmouth Bridge, around 25 metres, and will not reduce clearance for river traffic.

We’ve had some fantastic expressions of support for this crossing, which will boost connectivity between the north and south of the river, something that is key as we look to develop the whole Riverside Sunderland site into a vibrant place to live, work and play. By moving to the next stage...we can ensure that we are on track to deliver this important piece of infrastructure for the city by 2023. Cllr Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council

