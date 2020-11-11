A life-saving device has been installed at a popular South Shields park, followinga fundraising campaign by locals.

Readhead Park Veterans Bowling and Social Club and the Friends of ReadheadPark wanted a defibrillator for use in emergencies because the park sees 1,000 visitors each week.

After some fund-raising activities and financial support from South Tyneside Council plus help from North East heart charity, The Red Sky Foundation, the equipment has now been installed outside the park’s bowling club.

The machine – which can literally make the difference between life and death in thevital moments after someone suffers a cardiac arrest – is in a secure box accessedby a pin number, which is given out once an emergency call is made.

You always hope it will not need to be used but it is good to have it here, just in case. We have wanted to have one at the park for quite a long time because it literally could save someone’s life if it needed to be used. Harry McLean, treasurer of the Readhead Park Veterans’ Bowling and Social Club

Residents and park users will be given CPR training organised by Red Sky Foundation and the North East Ambulance Service.