A nine-year-old boy from Hartlepool has raised thousands of pounds for charity by selling home-made poppies, with some being sent as far afield as America.

Harry Fletcher is isolating after one of his teachers tested positive for COVID-19 and he's used his time off school to help others.

Originally, Harry began making the poppies for the 75th anniversary of VE Day. As November approached Harry decided to sell them to raise money.

As a member of the Cubs, Harry was disappointed that the usual remembrance parades were cancelled, so he decided to pay tribute in his own way.

Harry's parents helped him to create the poppies, and deliver them and his efforts haven't gone unnoticed, with a letter of congratulations arriving from Bear Grylls.

Bear Grylls wrote to Harry Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Hello Harry, I was so pleased to see how you have been supporting the Royal British Legion with your home-made poppies. Well done you, Bear Grills, OBE, Chief Scout. Letter to Harry from Bear Grylls

Not one to rest on his laurels, Harry even sent a poppy to the Queen and received a reply from her lady in waiting.

Harry's aim was to raise £20 pounds - his total has now topped £4,500 - quite an achievement!

