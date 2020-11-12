Murder investigation launched after death of 2-year-old girl from Teesside

A murder investigation has been launched after a two-year-old girl died in hospital in Newcastle.Officers were called to a property on Dale Street, New Marske, on the morning of Tuesday 10th November, to a report of an injured child.The girl, who has been named as Grace Thorpe from New Marske, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment, where she died on Thursday.

Police commenced an investigation into the circumstances around how the girl came to be injured and a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.The man, who has now been arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Carr, said: “Whilst the loss of any life is tragic, the loss of a child is particularly devastating and Grace’s family are understandably distraught. Our thoughts remain with Grace’s family and everyone affected by her loss.

“We’re working hard to establish the full circumstances leading up to her death and have a dedicated team of officers on the case. We know that Grace’s death will have a huge impact on the community. We have officers in the local area and anyone who would like to speak to someone can approach the team.“We would also urge people to be mindful of what they post on social media, particularly in regards to speculation. This is an active legal case and we do have someone in police custody. Please bear in mind the impact any comments could have on the case, and on Grace’s family during this extremely difficult time.”