Northumberland residents urged to shop local to boost post COVID economy

Residents in Northumberland are being encouraged to shop locally and support independent businesses to boost the county's economy in its recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Northumberland County Council is urging people to help small businesses in their communities, rather than travelling further afield or turning to online retail giants. The local authority says independent retailers and small businesses need support now more than ever as many have had to close their doors, due to the national lockdown, in what would have been their busiest period in the run-up to Christmas.

We have seen many examples of businesses responding to the current situation with innovation and resilience, but as residents of Northumberland we now need to do our bit to ensure our high streets and independent businesses can recover from this challenging time. I would encourage everyone to Shop Local, Shop Northumberland. Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for Business and Tourism, Northumberland County Council

Husband-and-wife team Wilmer and Ellie Carcamo run Caribe Coffee based in Morpeth Credit: Northumberland County Council

Caribe Coffee based in Morpeth is one business which has had to respond quickly to enable them to continue to trade and meet the demands of their customers. Run by husband-and-wife team Wilmer and Ellie Carcamo the business has now developed its online offer, set up a click and collect service, as well as offering free deliveries. Ellie said: “Before COVID-19, our main income came from local markets and that face-to face selling. So when that stopped we have started looking at other ways of serving our customers. We had planned to develop our online offer at some point this year but Covid meant that we had to do that much earlier and quicker than planned. “We have a really loyal customer base who have supported us through this and have moved to buy online with us. It’s really important for people if they are buying from local businesses, to spread the word as much as they can, tell your friends and family, share their posts on social media and continue to buy local rather than from the bigger retailers.”

