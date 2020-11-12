Number of new COVID-19 testing stations open in North East

Two new COVID-19 testing sites have opened in the North East, allowing people with suspected coronavirus symptoms to be tested.

One of the sites is in Blaydon in Gateshead, while the other is located in Billingham in Stockton on Tees.

Both are situated in locations that mean they can be easily accessed without a car or method of transport.

Where are these two new testing sites?

Blaydon Leisure Centre car park

The Forum car park in Billingham

The two sites are part of what is claimed to be the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history which the government says has the capacity to process more than 500,000 tests a day and includes more than 600 sites across the UK, including:

79 drive-through sites

292 walk-through sites

258 mobile units

home testing and satellite kits

five Lighthouse laboratories.

New walk-in sites make it even easier to get a test no matter where you live. If you have symptoms of coronavirus, I urge you to book a test today and follow the advice of NHS Test and Trace if you are contacted to protect others and stop the spread of the virus. Health Minister Lord Bethell

When should I get tested if I suspect I have COVID-19?

The Department for Health and Social care says only people who have one or more symptoms should get tested. Symptoms include:

a high temperature

a new continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

Tests can be booked online via nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

The announcement of two extra testing sites in the North East comes in the week it was announced that a Covid-19 vaccine has proven 90% effective in immunising against the virus, based on results from final "stage three" human trials.

The work of US drug giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech, developers said results showed "initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19."

READ MORE: