Police seize £500k of luxury cars as part of operation to target organised crime
A man has been arrested and six luxury cars have been seized by police as part of an ongoing operation to target serious and organised crime.
Two Rolls Royces, a Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz cars valued at more than £500,000 were seized by officers from the North East Regional Economic Crime Unit (RECU) in Seaham on November 10.
Operation Sentinel is a joint operation involving Durham Constabulary, Northumbria Police and Cleveland Police.
The raids took place at addresses in Weybourne Lea and Jubilee Avenue in Seaham and a search was also carried out at a property in Borough Road, in Middlesbrough.
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering. He has since been interviewed by officers and released under investigation.
Everyone should be aware that obtaining finance by fraud is a serious offence, and the police will continue to work closely with the financial industry to identify and prosecute such activity.