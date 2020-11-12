Police seize £500k of luxury cars as part of operation to target organised crime

A man has been arrested and six luxury cars have been seized by police as part of an ongoing operation to target serious and organised crime.

Two Rolls Royces, a Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz cars valued at more than £500,000 were seized by officers from the North East Regional Economic Crime Unit (RECU) in Seaham on November 10.

Operation Sentinel is a joint operation involving Durham Constabulary, Northumbria Police and Cleveland Police.

The raids took place at addresses in Weybourne Lea and Jubilee Avenue in Seaham and a search was also carried out at a property in Borough Road, in Middlesbrough.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering. He has since been interviewed by officers and released under investigation.