Teesside hair salon owner devastated by dumper truck attack

A hairdresser on Teesside has been left devastated after vandals drove two dumper trucks into his salon causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The salon belongs to Ryan Carne, who cuts the hair of several Geordie Shore stars, and the shop was targeted in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The salon had been emptied of anything valuable at the start of lockdown so thieves left empty-handed.

Friends said Ryan opened his salon in Grangetown, where he's from because he loves the community here.

He loves the area, he's from round here, so it's a shame what happened. What else are you going to get in there, hairbrushes, shampoo, you know? I'm sure if they came for a hairbrush I'm sure Ryan would have gave them a hairbrush or shampoo instead of causing that much damage. Theo Nasir, Ryan's friend

The plan is to get repair work done in time to re-open when lockdown lifts on December the 2nd.

Cleveland Police are now investigating the incident.