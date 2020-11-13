Boro boss Warnock named Championship Manager of the Month for October

Neil Warnock has been named the Championship Manager of the Month for October.

The veteran manager's Boro side won four and drew two last month, conceding just twice to climb into the division's play-off places.

Middlesbrough's unbeaten league run, which started in September, spanned the entire month of October too and so far sits at 10 games.

1,500 matches in league management for Neil Warnock when his team beat Barnsley 2-1.

11 the number of such awards Warnock has recieved, the most of any manager.

“It’s been such a difficult time up in the North East, so it’s nice to be a bit of good news put a few smiles on faces," Warnock told the Middlesbrough FC website.

"It’s a talking point for the fans, and the sooner we can get them back into stadiums the better.

We’ve played some cracking football, and there’s great camaraderie in the squad. I can’t stress it enough how much I’ve enjoyed working with them. "Everybody in the dressing room wants to listen, and the way some of them have improved, that’s what I enjoy most in management. Neil Warnock, Middlesbrough manager

