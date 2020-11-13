Founder and owner of Sunderland firm Hays Travel, John Hays, dies

The founder and owner of North East holiday company Hays Travel, John Hays, has died.

His death was announced in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Mr Hays had been working at the Hays Travel head office in Sunderland when he collapsed.

Tributes have been paid to the businessman, who won praise across the country after Hays Travel stepped in bought 555 high street shops from the collapsed airline Thomas Cook.

John and Irene Hays outside of the Hays Travel head office in Sunderland. Credit: North News and Pictures

It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we have to announce that John Hays, the founder and Managing Director of Hays Travel died today, while doing the job he loved. Hays Travel statement

Mr Hays "built Hays Travel into the UK's largest independent travel agent providing jobs and careers for thousands of young people over 40 years," added the statement.

Throughout this past difficult year he did everything in his power to save jobs and protect the travel industry. He was held in immense respect by his staff, colleagues, family and friends and was recognised throughout his life for his many achievements. Hays Travel statement

Hays Travel says the company's board and senior management team will "ensure that the business continues to serve the customers of the UK's largest independent travel agent as he would have wanted."

