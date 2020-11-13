Founder and owner of Sunderland firm Hays Travel, John Hays, dies
The founder and owner of North East holiday company Hays Travel, John Hays, has died.
His death was announced in a statement on Friday afternoon.
Mr Hays had been working at the Hays Travel head office in Sunderland when he collapsed.
Tributes have been paid to the businessman, who won praise across the country after Hays Travel stepped in bought 555 high street shops from the collapsed airline Thomas Cook.
It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we have to announce that John Hays, the founder and Managing Director of Hays Travel died today, while doing the job he loved.
Mr Hays "built Hays Travel into the UK's largest independent travel agent providing jobs and careers for thousands of young people over 40 years," added the statement.
Throughout this past difficult year he did everything in his power to save jobs and protect the travel industry. He was held in immense respect by his staff, colleagues, family and friends and was recognised throughout his life for his many achievements.
Hays Travel says the company's board and senior management team will "ensure that the business continues to serve the customers of the UK's largest independent travel agent as he would have wanted."
READ MORE: