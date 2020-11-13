Thousands pay tribute to “exceptional” Sunderland photographer Dean Matthews

Thousands of people have taken to social media to pay tribute to an “exceptional” Sunderland photographer who has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dean Matthews was a regular at the Stadium of Light and well known by the club and fans.

Sunderland AFC released this statement on Twitter in tribute to Mr Matthews:

We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Dean Matthews. A regular @StadiumOfLight and an exceptional photographer, Dean always captured our club and our city at its very best. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. Rest in peace, Dean @StadiumOfLight

Dean Matthews confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus on Facebook on October 19.

Thousands of people have posted tributes to social media.

Posting on Facebook his wife said she had lost her husband, best friend, soul mate and her absolute everything.

Karen Matthews added she and her children would love Mr Matthews forever and always.