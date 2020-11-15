16-year-old stabbed in Stockton

Cleveland Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Stockton.

Officers were called to the Greta Road and Eamont Road area of Norton at around 8:45pm on Saturday 14, November.

The teenager was found with injuries believed to have been caused by stabbing. He is currently in hospital in a stable condition.

A large police presence could be seen in the area and a number of cordons were put in place.

No arrests have been made, however enquiries are on-going.

Cleveland Police are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with information/dash cam or CCTV footage is being urged to get in touch.