An open water swimmer is taking a dip in the North Sea three times a week through the winter to raise money for the Birth Trauma Association.

Gill Castle from Alnwick has a stoma bag after childbirth complications. She's swimming in her bikini to highlight the stigma of wearing a bag - something she's never done publicly until June of this year.

Gill gave birth to her son Sam in October, 2011, at 34 weeks, and suffered severe birth complications resulting in a permanent stoma (colostomy).

She now chronicles her journey on her website and instagram - @stomachameleon - to raise awareness and reach out to others who have been through the same.

Our reporter Julia Breen went down to Boulmer Beach to see Gill - watch the full report: