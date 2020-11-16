Police investigate report of sexual assault on teenage girl in York

Police in North Yorkshire are appealing for information after a teenage girl was reportedly sexually assaulted in York.

It allegedly happened on the sports field at Wheldrake Recreation Centre, Broad Highway, Wheldrake at around 3.15am on November 15.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area of the sports fields or surrounding streets between 2am to 4.30am to contact them. They also want to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could help with the investigation.

A scene guard is currently in place and enquiries are ongoing.

You can contact police by calling 101 and quoting ref: 12200201099. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.