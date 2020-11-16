Police have released a video to illustrate how cyclists' lives are being put at risk by dangerous drivers.

As part of Brake's annual Road Safety Week, Northumbria Police have published the head-cam videos in a bid to encourage vulnerable road users to submit footage of cars passing by them too closely.

More people are using bikes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say they are concerned that the darker winter months will also lead to a spike in cyclists being put at risk due to cars driving by them at high speed.

The latest figures show an 11% increase in serious injury or fatal collisions involving cyclists. This figure is a four year high.

We are concerned the darker winter months will lead to a spike in cyclists being put at risk in this way. So we are asking you to upload footage through our website to tackle the problem. Northumbria Police

77% of submissions result in action being taken against drivers

Chief Insp Rennison has called on motorists to support the campaign and said poor cycling should not be compared to, or used an excuse for, poor driving.

She said: "It is only a minority of drivers who drive in such a dangerous manner that they put the lives of cyclists and pedestrians at risk.

We are not trying to demonise all motorists but the reality is when a driver behaves in a dangerous manner then it puts people's lives at risk. There are occasions when cyclists behave irresponsibly on the roads but those actions seldom result in a serious collision or a death. Chief Inspector Sam Rennison

Now, officers are trying to encourage the public to upload footage through their website in a bid to reduce the number of cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders put at risk by dangerous drivers.