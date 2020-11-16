"Worrying emerging trend of so-called courier fraud” in our region, say police

Police say there is a "worrying emerging trend of so-called courier fraud” in our region.

Nationally, forces have also seen vulnerable older people targeted for money by phone. Sometimes they are visited in person by someone posing as a courier.

Cleveland Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he could assist them with their investigation. They want to hear from anyone who recognises him or who remembers seeing him in Norton from around 1.30pm on November 15.

Victims are usually phoned by someone claiming to be from the “Fraud Squad in London” who tells them they’ve been the victim of fraud and provides more details - sometimes saying their bank card has been used by someone else in yet another location. Cleveland Police

The victim is told to withdraw and hand over cash to keep their bank balance down and avoid further loss of money. They are then told it will be returned.

Victims are told not to tell anyone about the “investigation”, even family and friends.

Police say; "They are even given a crime reference number and told to quote it whenever the victim re-contacts the caller".

This is an extremely concerning trend in which victims are our vulnerable elderly people. We’ve had a number of cases reported to us from across the force area in the last ten days or so, and I’d ask anyone else who has been affected to please report to us via the 101 number, quoting Ref 187803. I’d also urge those with elderly relatives to please check in on them. Organised Crime Unit Detective Inspector Sarah Robinson

Police can be contacted on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.