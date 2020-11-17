Ex-Sunderland man Duncan Watmore signs for Middlesbrough FC

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of former Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore on a short-term contract.

Watmore was a free agent after leaving the Black Cats at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old has signed an initial contract until mid-January.

The former England U21 international, who left Sunderland after seven years at the end of last season, has earned the short-term deal after impressing following a trial with Boro.

“I’m ever so pleased we’ve been able to get him on board,” said Boro boss Neil Warnock.

Duncan Watmore celebrates after scoring Sunderland's first goal during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers Credit: MI News/NurPhoto/PA Images

The Middlesbrough manager added: “He’s done very well in training and he’s a smashing lad. He fits in really well in the dressing and I’m hoping that he can give us a bit of something different.

“It’s only a short-term contract and it’s up to him to show us that he deserves a longer one.”