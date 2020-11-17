Ex-Sunderland man Duncan Watmore signs for Middlesbrough FC
Middlesbrough have announced the signing of former Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore on a short-term contract.
Watmore was a free agent after leaving the Black Cats at the end of last season.
The 26-year-old has signed an initial contract until mid-January.
The former England U21 international, who left Sunderland after seven years at the end of last season, has earned the short-term deal after impressing following a trial with Boro.
“I’m ever so pleased we’ve been able to get him on board,” said Boro boss Neil Warnock.
The Middlesbrough manager added: “He’s done very well in training and he’s a smashing lad. He fits in really well in the dressing and I’m hoping that he can give us a bit of something different.
“It’s only a short-term contract and it’s up to him to show us that he deserves a longer one.”