Neil Warnock is donating his Manager of the Month trophy to a lucky fan to raise money for Butterwick Hospice.

It's a record 11th award of the Boro boss and he has gifted the trophy to the Stockton-based hospice.

The club is holding an online raffle on behalf of the hospice.

£3,500 Amount raised within the first 12 hours of the raffle being launched

This figure is enough to provide one week of daycare support for people living with a complex and progressive palliative diagnosis.

It's hoped the club will reach a target of £5,000.

"In what are difficult times for everyone, I’ve been so pleased with the response I’ve had from all the fans. I want to dedicate this award to them," Warnock said.

"I wanted to show my appreciation by offering the award to our fans and at the same time, helping raise funds for a fantastic Teesside charity in Butterwick Hospice."