Two people trapped in Saltburn cave had "lucky escape", say rescue team
Two people had "a lucky escape" when they were trapped in a cave at Huntcliff, Saltburn, by one of the biggest tides of the lunar cycle.
The RNLI sent lifeboats from Redcar to a man and a woman who had called for help on a mobile phone.
They were trapped half-way between the Ship Inn and the point of Huntcliff at around 1.15pm on November 16.The RNLI crew checked on the welfare the two people before putting them into the lifeboat for the short journey to the Ship Inn slipway where a Coastguard rescue team was waiting.
They are two very lucky people. The tide was only halfway in but the water was already washing round their feet. There was another 2.5 metres of tide to come in. They did exactly the right thing by staying put. It would have been dangerous to try and wade or swim to safety. The ground in that area is full of rocks and holes and the outcome could have been far worse.