Two people trapped in Saltburn cave had "lucky escape", say rescue team

Two people had "a lucky escape" when they were trapped in a cave at Huntcliff, Saltburn, by one of the biggest tides of the lunar cycle.

The RNLI sent lifeboats from Redcar to a man and a woman who had called for help on a mobile phone.

They were trapped half-way between the Ship Inn and the point of Huntcliff at around 1.15pm on November 16.The RNLI crew checked on the welfare the two people before putting them into the lifeboat for the short journey to the Ship Inn slipway where a Coastguard rescue team was waiting.