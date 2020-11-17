Woman and boy left with serious injuries following Northumberland assault

Police have launched an investigation after a woman and a boy were left with serious injuries following an assault in Northumberland.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Linton, just before 9pm on November 15.

Emergency services attended the house and found a 47-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy with serious injuries.

They were taken to hospital and the woman is described as being in a critical condition.

The teenage boy’s injuries are serious but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened but police believe that they have both been victims of an assault.

We are searching for a named suspect who is known to the woman in question but there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public. Linton is a small village with a close knit community and so there will understandably be concerns about the significant police presence in the area. Northumbria Police

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area is asked to contact police on 101.