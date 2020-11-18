Newcastle pensioner in "campaign of hate" against Chinese neighbour

A pensioner in Newcastle left her Chinese neighbour living in fear after "a campaign of hate" stretching more than two years.

Elaine Wilson has been convicted of a campaign of harassment against her victim after the dispute in Newcastle.

A court was told how the 68-year-old repeatedly used racial slurs against her neighbour in Kenton in rows over parking, gardening and a partition fence.

Wilson was arrested in September last year when her victim reported the abuse to police.

She was charged with racial harassment and later admitted the offences at North Tyneside Magistrates’ court. She was given a 16-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service.

A judge also fined her £500 and ordered her to take part in a rehabilitation course to address her use of racist language.

Following her conviction, Wilson’s victim paid tribute to the police officers involved.

She said: “I am so grateful that the police eventually got justice, got measures put in place and have helped protect us from her.

“The officers have the heart for justice and made it happen, they should be really proud for helping us.

It is clear that the behaviour of Elaine Wilson was despicable and she has shown no remorse from the moment she stepped in to police custody. She tried to tell us that she couldn’t be guilty because she was standing on her own property and it was a private conversation. But she knew what she was doing and on multiple occasions used threatening and abusive language targeting the race of her victim. Northumbria Police

Police say anyone who wants to report a hate crime can do so by calling police on 101.