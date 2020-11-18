Police video shows seized off-road bikes and quads being crushed in crackdown

Durham Police have released a video showing seized off-road bikes and quads being crushed as a part of a crackdown.

Seven vehicles were seized across County Durham and Darlington as part of Operation Endurance, which is an ongoing campaign by Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit to tackle dangerous and antisocial use of off-road bikes and quads.

The bikes were either being used in criminality, ongoing antisocial behaviour or the owners failed to have the correct documentation.

Inspector Chris Knox, from Durham Constabulary, said: “The illegal and antisocial use of off-road bikes and quads is a perennial problem across the whole of County Durham and Darlington, and it is something we are committed to tackling through our Operation Endurance campaign.

Not only are these bikes a nuisance to law abiding members of the public, but many of them are downright dangerous and are in no fit state to be ridden at all. Inspector Chris Knox, from Durham Constabulary

“The riders of these bikes – many of whom do not wear the correct safety gear – are not only putting themselves at risk by riding the way they do, but they are putting other people at risk.

“We’ve listened to the concerns from the community and have taken action. I hope this sends out the clear message that if you continue to ride your bike illegally or antisocially on the streets of County Durham and Darlington, your bike can not only be seized, but it can be crushed too.”