Warning after elderly woman pays door-step caller "unreasonably high" amount for cleaning items
Police are issuing a warning after an elderly woman paid an "unreasonably high" amount of money for cleaning items to a door-step seller in Hartlepool.
The incident happened on November 16 in Greatham.
Detective Constable Dave Angel, from Hartlepool CID, said: “On this occasion the door-step callers have sold items for an unreasonably high price compared to what they are worth and therefore this crime is being investigated as fraud by false representation.
“I would advise anyone who is approached by door step sellers to stay vigilant and to verify the identity of anyone who may attend their property without prior notice."
Cleveland Police are offering advice for anyone who may be called upon by door-to-door salespeople:
Always ask for identification or a legitimate certificate from any salespersons.
Check credentials, including business address and telephone number. To be sure, call the organisation concerned to check that the person works for them.
Don’t let anyone into your home if you feel uneasy about it.
Don’t purchase any items until you are satisfied that they are legitimate.
Always get an agreement in writing with price, quote and contact details.
Beware of filling out personal forms or when giving out personal or financial information.
Ensure you are happy with your product and it is in working order.
If in doubt, call your local trading standards authority.