Police are issuing a warning after an elderly woman paid an "unreasonably high" amount of money for cleaning items to a door-step seller in Hartlepool.

The incident happened on November 16 in Greatham.

Detective Constable Dave Angel, from Hartlepool CID, said: “On this occasion the door-step callers have sold items for an unreasonably high price compared to what they are worth and therefore this crime is being investigated as fraud by false representation.

“I would advise anyone who is approached by door step sellers to stay vigilant and to verify the identity of anyone who may attend their property without prior notice."

Cleveland Police are offering advice for anyone who may be called upon by door-to-door salespeople: