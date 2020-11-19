Drive-in pantomime heading to Kingston Park Stadium in Newcastle this Christmas

Pantomime fans are being reassured that although theatres are closed, they won't miss out this Christmas.

A drive-in pantomime is heading to Kingston Park Stadium in Newcastle this December.

The Parking Lot Social is hosting socially-distanced events across the UK throughout December. Between 27th and 30th, there will be entertainment evenings including pantomime, cinema evenings and silent discos.

The pantomime will be "a twist on the classic Cinderella". An on-site crew will filmthe action and broadcast the panto from the stage directly onto two 40 foot screens.

People will see inflatable sets and the winter festival will feature a 60ft-tall rainbow coloured Christmas tree. John Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer at XL Event Lab, the company behind the events,said: “If someone had said to us we’d be planning a socially distanced drive-in Christmasparty at the start of 2020, we would never have believed them!

"This year has been a huge strain for anyone working in the arts and events industry, so wewant to do everything in our power to showcase how we need our comedians, actors,musicians and film-makers now more than ever. This event is designed to give peoplesomething fun and light-hearted to look forward to amongst all this uncertainty, and we can’t wait to see everyone coming together in spirit and celebrating Christmas in style!”