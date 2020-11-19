Virtual Christmas trail launched in Sunderland

People in Sunderland are being encouraged to enjoy Christmas virtually this year.

Sunderland BID is launching the 'Christmas in Sunderland' trail. There will be a seasonal search for hidden elves, reindeers and giant gifts as part of a new virtual trail.

This will run from November 19th to January 3rd.

The Sunderland Experience app will be available to download for free from Appleand Google Play stores.

The annual Reindeer Dash, which will support the Red Sky Foundation, will still goahead with people being able to buy tickets online to take part and carry out the runin their own time between 1st and 24th December in their garden, in a park or even runningup and down the stairs at home.

Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID, said that it wasimportant to try and create as much festive cheer as possible – and continue tosupport local businesses.

“Everybody is in need of some fun and positivity and that’s why it was important thatwe created some of the magic of Christmas in a way that can still be enjoyed,” shesaid.

“Families can still go out and about safely and see the light installations and searchfor the Christmas characters, which we are sure will be as popular as the Halloweenmonsters were.”