A dangerous driver narrowly missed a young girl on a bike while leading police on an eight-minute pursuit.

Adam Pallister drove dangerously down residential streets and jumped red lights, while uninsured and without a licence on August 21.

Watch the video here:

The 27-year-old’s recklessness behind the wheel led to a horrifying near miss with a schoolgirl on a bike – as he sharply darted across the youngster’s path and down a pedestrianised street. Northumbria Police

Pallister has now been banned from the roads.

Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police, said: “The footage of Pallister’s driving speaks for itself – and could so easily have resulted in serious injury or a fatality.

“Pallister can be seen driving through red lights, travelling on the wrong side of the road and even going off-road in a desperate bid for freedom.

The most harrowing moment comes as he sharply turns into a residential street. Had he done so a few seconds later, he could have hit a young child who was riding her bike and approaching the junction. Sergeant Matt Sykes, Northumbria Police

“There is absolutely no excuse for Pallister’s behaviour and I am pleased that he has now been banned from the roads. He proved he cannot be trusted to adhere to the laws of the road.

“We will continue to take appropriate action against those who flout the law and put the lives of other road users and our communities in danger.”

Pallister, of Sidney Street, Boldon Colliery, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no insurance and no licence when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on November 16.

He was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, along with 250 hours unpaid work and a two-year road ban.