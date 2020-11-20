Could Boro boss Neil Warnock have coped in the 'I'm a Celebrity' camp?

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has revealed he was once asked to take part in I'm a Celebrity.

The 71-year-old teased ITV Tyne Tees during his pre-Norwich press conference that the show had once approached him to join the camp.

He didn't elaborate as to when or which series he'd been asked to take part in.

I was nearly in it! Neil Warnock, Middlesbrough Manager

The series this year is being filmed in Wales instead of Australia because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TV presenter Vernon Kay, athlete Sir Mo Farah, journalist Victoria Derbyshire and actor Shane Richie are among this year’s celebrities.

I’m A Celebrity continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV.