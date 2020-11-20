Detectives investigating disappearance of Middlesbrough man release new CCTV

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a Middlesbrough man have released new CCTV footage of him.

Wayne Newton, 41, appears on CCTV footage from October 25.

He was walking through Maltby in a distinctive dark hooded jumper – with the word ‘Polo’ written on white on the back.

The camera captures him walking near to Pear Tree Cottages on High Lane in Maltby, then continuing on High Lane past The Manor House pub, towards where High Lane intersects with Low Lane.

The sightings are at around 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives have shared their concerns for Mr Newton, who went missing without a coat, his phone, money or the medication he takes for epilepsy.

The investigation team is continuing to trawl through available CCTV for any further sightings of Wayne, whilst also focusing their specialists on Hemlington Lake and the areas surrounding Maltby and Stainton.

Superintendent Helen Barker said: “Officers are supporting Wayne’s family who are desperate for him to be found. It’s out of character for them to not hear from Wayne for any length of time.

We are carrying out detailed searches based on intelligence but we need more information. This latest CCTV places Wayne in Maltby and we want to piece together which direction he went in after he was captured on camera, at around 4pm on Sunday afternoon. Superintendent Helen Barker

“We’d ask anyone who has private CCTV or dashcam from this area to check it for sightings of Wayne.”

Wayne Newton is described as:

White

Medium build

Around 6 foot tall

Short, brown hair

Blue eyes

He was last seen wearing:

Grey jeans

White trainers

A dark hooded top with the word ‘Polo’, written in white on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.