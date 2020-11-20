Family of two year old Grace Thorpe pay tribute to "beautiful little girl"

The family of a two-year-old girl who died in hospital following an alleged incident in New Marske, have paid tribute to her.

Grace Thorpe's mother, Alice Quine, said: “Our beautiful little girl has been gone over a week now and it feels like time has just stood still.

"Her beautiful, bright blue eyes and smile will never leave our minds. She made such an impact on everybody. Grace was the most amazing, kind, funny and sassy daughter, sister, niece and granddaughter.

You will never leave our hearts princess and we will speak about you every day. Your memory will always be kept alive. Alice Quine, Grace's mother

“Thank you to everyone for their support and help during this extremely difficult time. We appreciate it all, please continue to respect our families’ privacy so we can grieve in peace.

“Sleep tight sweetheart.”

Police were called to a property on Dale Street, New Marske, on the morning of November 10, to a report of an injured child.

Grace was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment, where she died.

A murder investigation was launched following her death and a 26-year-old man has been charged with murder.