The Millennium Bridge turns 20

The Gateshead Millennium Bridge was first installed in November 2020, with huge crowds looking on.

It then opened to the public on the 17th September 2001, before the formal opening by Queen Elizabeth II on 7th May 2002. The bridge was designed by Wilkinson Eyre Architects. Called the 'blinking eye bridge' - it pivots upwards like an eyelid, slowly opening for ships to pass under.

ITV Tyne Tees were there the day it was installed - take a look at some of our archive footage:

Facts about the Millennium Bridge:

36,000 people lined the banks of the River Tyne to watch the bridge tilt for the first time on 28 June 2001

Contains enough steel to make 64 double decker buses or 16 Chieftain tanks

Cost £22m to build

Each opening and closing takes four and a half minutes

Cleans up its own litter - anything dropped on the deck automatically rolls into special traps at each end of the bridge each time it opens.

Stretches 126 metres across the River Tyne

It's award winning! It's been given around 25 awards in its lifetime.

