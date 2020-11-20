A woman has been arrested after reportedly scratching a police officer when she was asked about not wearing a face covering.

Officers on foot patrol in the Hill Street Shopping Centre in Middlesbrough had been talking to members of the public about coronavirus regulations at around 11am on November 19.

The centre clearly outlines the need to wear a face covering inside the centre and by law, members of the public are expected to wear a face covering before entering a shopping centre and must keep it on until they leave (unless there is a reasonable excuse for removing it). Cleveland Police

Police approached the woman and asked if she had a medical reason for not wearing a face covering. The woman is said to have become verbally abusive and allegedly shouted at the officers.

As the woman was led out of the shopping centre, she then reportedly scratched an officer to the left side of his neck.

The 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.