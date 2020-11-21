Man arrested in connection with murder of Northumberland teacher

Police investigating the murder of a woman in Northumberland have made an arrest.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after Caroline Kayll died in hospital after being assaulted on Sunday (November 15).

Police were called to an address on Foxcover following a report of a disturbance.

Emergency services attended and found a 47-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy had been assaulted.

Police at the scene

A 49-year-old man was arrested in Glasgow on Friday night (November 20) on suspicion of murder.

The teenage boy suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and has since been discharged from hospital. He is not related to Caroline or the suspect.

The police added that a 58-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender earlier this week, has since been released under investigation.