Man charged with murder after woman dies and teenager injured in Northumberland

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a woman died and a teenage boy was seriously injured in Northumberland.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after Caroline Kayll died in hospital after being assaulted on Sunday (November 15).

Police were called to an address on Foxcover following a report of a disturbance.

Emergency services attended and found a 47-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy had been assaulted.

Police at the scene

A man was arrested near Glasgow on Friday (November 20) and has now been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The teenage boy suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and has since been discharged from hospital. He is not related to Caroline or the suspect.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “A murder investigation is always tragic for those involved and our thoughts go out to the families at this very difficult time."

“We have had extra officers on patrol in the area concerned because we appreciate the impact that this kind of incident can also have upon the wider community.

“We want to reassure the public that this is being treated as an isolated incident and a man has now been charged in connection with the attack and Caroline’s death.

“I would urge members of the public to respect the active legal proceedings and refrain from speculating on social media, as this could potentially prejudice the case.

“I’d like to thank those who have come forward with information to assist us with this case, and would appeal for anyone with further information – who has yet to do so – to get in touch.”

A 58-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has since been released under investigation.