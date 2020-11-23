Simon Hall, Bonnie's owner

A family from County Durham have been reunited with their dog, six and a half years after it was stolen.

Bonnie the Cocker Spaniel was found over 200 miles away in Norfolk. The Hall family were alerted by a vet after the dog was found abandoned on the roadside. It's thought that Bonnie, who's now ten, has had several litters of puppies in the time since she was taken.

Terrington Vet Centre in Norfolk scanned her microchip during the check up, and were amazed to find Bonnie had been missing for six and a half years - posting on Facebook to say when they got in touch with her owners, they were "were overcome with shock and emotion and found it hard to believe, especially given the fact that she was found over 200 miles from their home! And guess what? It’s her 10th birthday on Sunday and she is going home on Saturday in time to celebrate .They had never given up hope of finding her so please anybody with a missing pet please never ever give up looking!"

They later posted this touching video of the family being reunited!