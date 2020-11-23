Police appeal after 100 suspected arson attacks in County Durham since May

Durham Police have released a video to highlight a surge in suspected arson attacks.

Officers are asking residents for information after 100 suspected instances across the east coast of County Durham since May.

The majority of these attacks have been made against unattended vehicles, but have also involved bins, businesses and houses.

In a bid to crack down on the problem, police are appealing to communities to report any information that might assist them in bringing the offenders to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Lawrence said: “An investigation into each and every incident has been launched.

“Not a single attack is dismissed, and no report is ignored, which is why we’re encouraging anybody with even the smallest piece of information to get in touch.

“It may be that your CCTV picked up footage vital to an investigation, or that you’ve noticed people or vehicles acting suspiciously around the time of an attack.

Since May we have made multiple arrests relating to arson, but what we need now are the finer details from the community that will allow us to piece together the circumstances of each attack and bring charges against suspects. Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Lawrence

“We appreciate that reporting what you know to the police is not always easy, but an anonymous call to either ourselves or Crimestoppers could be the key to identifying those responsible for previous incidents, or to preventing another potentially devastating attack.

“I can assure you that we are listening.”

Investigations into these incidents are ongoing, and extensive patrols are being carried out based on data collated from each crime, said a spokesperson from Durham Constabulary.

Make no mistake that once you start that fire, you have no control over where it goes next, and there is nothing you can do when it spreads to the next car along, or worse, to a house full of people. Even where no innocent parties are harmed, arson can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Lawrence

If you have any information relating to arson, Durham Police want to hear from you, and you are encouraged to call 101 to make your report to a call handler, or if you prefer, to a CID officer.

Alternatively, you can make anonymous reports to Firestoppers on 0800 169 558.