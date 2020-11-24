LANDMARKS in Sunderland are being lit in tribute to leading city businessman John Hays and the foundation that he set up.Mr Hays died last week and an online book of condolences has been opened.He was founder of Hays Travel and the Hays Travel Foundation which supports young people to achieve their potential. Their blue and orange colours are a familiar sight in Sunderland city centre where it has its HQ and in hundreds of high streets.The Northern Spire bridge, Fulwell Mill, Seaburn Lighthouse, Hylton Castle, Beacon of Light and Keel Square outside the company's HQ are all being lit to mark his passing.Lights go on at dusk on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 November until dawn the following morning. The funeral for Mr Hays is due to take place on Wednesday.

In 2016, the City Council awarded Mr Hays a Freedom of the City as recognition for his services to the community.Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller said: "It was a shock to so many people to hear of John's death. It's fitting that we look to a visible tribute and with a book of condolences there is the opportunity to mark his passing in words."John was always deeply loyal and committed to Sunderland and the North East region and we thank him for that. I know many other people feel the same, and he was loved and admired by many people in the city and beyond.""Very, very sad to hear of John’s death and so many people are upset about this.

"John and his company are household names across the North East and the Hays brand is well respected across the country, and across the travel industry. "He built up a major high street presence, a national and international brand from a room in his mother’s shop and this took dedication, drive and determination. "He was always very loyal to Sunderland and the North East as the company kept its roots here, its HQ did not move to the City of London, it remained in our city centre, and hundreds of Hays employees are based here. "This loyalty and dedication to our city and region were reasons why he was awarded the Freedom of the City of Sunderland in 2016. "Whether it was promoting apprenticeships or his involvement with Sunderland AFC, John was a player in the life of our city as he remained very true to his roots and his community responsibilities. "Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his wife Irene, family, his many, many friends, and everyone at Hays Travel. "The death of John is a great loss to everyone in Sunderland, to the region, and so many people across the country and the world."