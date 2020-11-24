Newcastle artist celebrates six decades of Coronation Street with special works

An artist from Newcastle has created special artwork to celebrate six decades of Coronation Street.

ITV Studios has revealed Leigh Lambert’s artwork illustrating life ‘On the Cobbles’ over the decades.

The main image sees Coronation Street recreated in Leigh’s 'signature style' and features characters from the past and the present.

It was a real honour to be invited to produce such a momentous tribute. Visiting the set earlier this year I got to experience the real sense of history these iconic buildings and cobbles have and it’s obvious how the endless list of characters who have ‘lived’ in them and walked on them are permanently in the great British psyche. Leigh Lambert, Artist

The three sketches which accompany the collection feature a 'Love Story', the famous pigeons (‘They Always Come Home’) and the opening scene of the first ever episode (Our Kid’s Up Shop).

Love Story by Leigh Lambert Credit: Buckingham Fine Art: ITV

They Always Come Home by Leigh Lambert Credit: Buckingham Fine Art: ITV

Our Kid’s Up Shop by Leigh Lambert Credit: Buckingham Fine Art: ITV