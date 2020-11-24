North Yorkshire residents still not able to return to their homes a year and a half after flooding hit the region
Some residents whose homes were devastated in last year's floods have still not returned to their houses more than 16 months later.
Some homeowners have told ITV Tyne Tees they fear changes in the climate mean their homes will also be vulnerable to future freak weather events.
Our Correspondent Rachel Bullock has re-visited the worst hit villages of Reeth and Grinton, and spoken to people who live there.