Over the next few nights, our reporter Amy Lea is looking at ways we're being encouraged to keep fit during lockdown.In the North East, up to a quarter of people are active for less than 30 minutes a week - and medical experts say that can have huge health consequences, both physically and mentally.

In this first piece, we meet Carla Graham, who owns a gym in South Shields.

She is just one of the people working with an organisation called Rise and their new campaign 'HASHTAG NEMOVEMEMENT.'

They want to get EVERYONE moving during lockdown in any way they like, especially those who need help to get started.

Clare Morely is the CEO of Rise:

It's hoped this lockdown - with some encouragement - we'll all find something we like to get us up and out - or up and online.