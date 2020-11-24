Footage from Northumbria Police

Seven men who wielded baseball bats, knives and a BB gun during a violent street altercation have been convicted.

Neighbours watched on in disbelief as the men clashed with a rival group on a residential street in South Tyneside – in broad daylight.

The incident broke out in Jarrow in June this year when the armed seven ran down Arran Drive to confront the occupants of two vehicles who had arrived at the bottom of the street.

Nobody was injured in the disturbance, which unfolded around 1.45pm on a Saturday afternoon, but CCTV footage showed the men carrying a range of weapons – including bats, a machete and a BB gun.

All seven of the men have now been convicted at court for their role in the disorder with the first three all handed custodial sentences at Newcastle Crown Court yesterday (Monday).

This was an absolutely appalling incident that would have shocked those living on the street and anybody who witnessed it unfold. A number of those involved were seen carrying weapons and showed levels of violence that has absolutely no place on our streets. Detective Sergeant Aidan Hall, Northumbria Police

Detective Sergeant Aidan Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “Now, following a full and thorough investigation by a team of detectives, three of those involved have been handed jail terms while four others have been convicted and are awaiting sentence.

“We will not tolerate violence in our communities under any circumstances and these seven should be absolutely ashamed of their actions. I hope their conviction sends out a strong message to anybody who thinks about carrying a weapon and using violence.

“I would like to thank the community for their support and assistance throughout this investigation, and I hope this offers them reassurance that we will use every tactic at our disposal to ensure dangerous criminals are taken off our streets and put behind bars.”

The court was told the altercation prompted a number of neighbours in the area to call 999, with firearm officers deployed to the scene.

Dean Ratcliffe, 25, Conor Williams, 25, and Kieran Lincoln, 26, are now behind bars – with the other four defendants due to be sentenced in January.

Dean Ratcliffe was jailed for 19 months after admitting affray, possessing an imitation firearm and assault.

Conor Williams was sentenced to 20 months behind bars after pleading guilty to affray and possessing a bladed article.

Kieran Lincoln was imprisoned for 14 months after admitting affray.

The four other men involved - Cory Patterson, Daniel Purvis, William Tisseman and Shaun McCord are due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court in January for their role in the disorder after all admitting public order offences.