Short film highlights 'ongoing issue of violence' against NHS staff

Healthcare staff have volunteered to take part in short film to highlight the 'ongoing issue of violence' towards NHS employees.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust says it has a "zero tolerance approach to violence towards staff but sadly a small number of patients and relatives still behave aggressively to staff trying to help them".

The video contrasts aggression in an everyday environment with a hospital scenarios.

The new video follows two previous short films, one set in a hairdressers and another in a gym, which also featured staff who had experienced or witnessed violence.